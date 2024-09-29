Chiefs fear Rashee Rice has torn ACL after collision with Patrick Mahomes: reports

The Kansas City Chiefs will wait on the MRI results, but they have a fear star receiver Rashee Rice could be done for the season after a big collision with Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Rice, who was knocked out of Sunday’s game after Mahomes slammed into his right knee while going for a tackle on an interception, is feared to have a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.

And Rice's reaction to his injury said as much when it happened in the first quarter.

The star receiver was just trying to limit the damage after Mahomes was picked off by Kristian Fulton when his quarterback also attempted to stop things. However, when Mahomes dove low to hit Fulton, he made contact with Rice instead, and his top target wasn’t expecting it.

Rice immediately went down writhing in pain, and after initially being helped to the sideline, the medical cart came over to take him to the locker room.

He laid in the cart with a towel on his face and hands on his head, which showed his raw emotion in knowing something was wrong.

"It’s not good," Reid told the CBS broadcast at halftime when asked about Rice. After the game, he also sounded bleak about his receiver’s future for the 2024 season.

"I feel terrible for Rashee," he said. "… We will hope for the best."

The Chiefs will have Rice undergo an MRI on Monday, and they expect to have their diagnosis confirmed.

This would be a massive loss for the Chiefs, who are already without Hollywood Brown this season after he suffered a season-ending injury before even taking a snap with his new team.

Kansas City is also without star running back Isiah Pacheco for weeks after he suffered a fractured fibula against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Rice’s return to an NFL field is also murky because of off-the-field problems. He’s awaiting trial on several charges stemming from a high-speed car crash in March on a Texas expressway. Rice could be facing NFL discipline after the legal process.

Rice, who didn’t have a catch in this game, would finish the season with 288 yards on 24 receptions with two receiving touchdowns.

