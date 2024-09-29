Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals great Willie Anderson maintains belief Hall of Fame has 'bias' against right tackles

Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Willie Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection while he starred as a Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman for 12 seasons.

Anderson has made it clear he believes he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and why he thinks there’s a "bias" against right tackles.

Willie Anderson and Hue Jackson

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson is congratulated by wide receiver coach Hue Jackson for their 38-31 win against the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Dec. 4, 2005. (The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger)

He explained to TMZ Sports earlier in the week why he thinks protecting the blind side isn’t the only thing important in football and why this could be the time he gets into Canton.

"Look at the guys at right tackle that we’ve faced on the line of scrimmage. I think the guys that I’ve faced and the job I’ve done… I think there’s only one or two right tackles in the Hall of Fame. If it’s not one or two, it’s under five," Anderson said. 

"I think it’s been very misrepresented, I think, because people get the wrong (perception) about (it) because scouts have said, ‘Left tackle, left tackle,’ but when you play the game of football you realize both tackles are important…. I still think there has been a bias toward right tackles."

Willie Anderson on the sideline

The Cincinnati Bengals' T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Willie Anderson talk on the sideline during the Bears game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Sept. 25, 2005. (The Enquirer/Jeff Swinger)

Anderson theorized in July in an interview on "Up & Adams" that "The Blind Side" movie was keeping him from the Hall of Fame.

He told TMZ Sports he only used that as an example because left tackles were being portrayed in the game at the time.

Willie Anderson in camp

Cincinnati Bengals' Willie Anderson participates in training camp in Georgetown, Kentucky, on Aug. 5, 2003. (Jeff Swinger/Cincinnati Enquirer)

"The Blind Side" was a book by Michael Lewis, which was later turned into a film. Sandra Bullock earned an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film and book focus on Michael Oher’s upbringing.

