Tom Brady embracing challenge of 'learning on the fly' in new broadcast role: 'There's no hiding'

Tom Brady knows very well how valuable practice reps are during game week, but his new gig on Sundays doesn’t offer the same preparation for the matchup ahead.

Because of that, Brady knows he’s "learning on the fly" alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the FOX Sports broadcast booth in his first year providing color commentary for "America's Game of the Week."

Fox News Digital caught up with Brady before his Week 4 assignment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was candid about how practicing for this role in football is hard when the real thing is happening at kickoff.

"Obviously, it’s improve each week and improve each year," said Brady, who also discussed his partnership with Abbott and the Big Ten Conference for its "We Give Blood Drive." "There’s definitely unique challenges to really a new career role, and I’m learning it on the fly. There’s no hiding. It’s not like there’s really a practice field.

"The only way to do it, you can’t just go into the studio and start repping a practice game. I did that, I did a lot. But it’s a lot different when you’re out there on the 50-yard line and real things are happening in real time."

Brady also knows all too well how important taking coaching and constructive criticism can help you reach your highest potential. So, while he works with Burkhardt and others to perfect his new craft, he’s aware that it’s not going to be perfect from the jump.

But at the same time, Brady is enjoying this side of the business as he still gets to be heavily involved in the league he spent 23 seasons in as a player.

"You just got to give yourself a little grace and also understand there’s a lot of urgency to try to get it right," Brady explained. "It’s never going to be perfect, but it’s just a great challenge, and I really enjoy being involved in the game and watching a lot of these young athletes go out there and play their hearts out and try to make a career for themselves.

"The coaches, I know what it means to these communities when their teams do well. So, it’s just fun to be a part of it."

As Brady looks ahead to Week 4, many football fans are looking forward to his thoughts on the Bucs, a team he called his for the final three seasons of his illustrious career and won his final Super Bowl with in 2020.

For the Eagles, they are searching for redemption after last season’s Wild Card Round rout in Tampa Bay. With Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia now, there’s bound to be fireworks as these two clash in South Florida.

There will be more marquee matchups for Brady to provide his analysis for this season and in seasons to come.

And just like when he began his NFL career in 2001, he’s going to give his all in every rep he gets with the headset on to make sure he’s giving the fans his best performance on Sunday.

