Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals great Willie Anderson blames 'The Blind Side' for keeping him out of the Hall of Fame

Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Willie Anderson played 13 years in the NFL, 12 with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the Baltimore Ravens.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection as a right tackle.

However, he’s yet to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Willie Anderson vs the Browns

Offensive lineman Willie Anderson of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium Nov. 26, 2006, in Cleveland. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Anderson theorized there was something to blame in an interview on "Up & Adams."

"I think the media had a bias because they didn’t understand the importance of the guys we blocked over there (on the right side) were some of the best rushers of all-time," he told Kay Adams. "The whole ‘Blind Side’ thing got taken out because of the movie and the right side guys got pushed away."

Adams asked Anderson whether he thought "The Blind Side" played a factor into his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Willie Anderson vs Steelers

Offensive lineman Willie Anderson (71) of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field Nov. 24, 2002, in Pittsburgh.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

WHY BUFFALO BILLS MIGHT BE PERFECT LANDING SPOT FOR BILL BELICHICK IN 2025

"Absolutely," he said, adding some of the young athletes he trains only "want to play left tackle."

"The kids, their parents and the media pushing left tackle is a huge deal. But they don’t realize guards are getting paid crazy money right now. It’s definitely changed for the better, I think, because these rushers are coming from everywhere now. Right side, left guard, over the center, everywhere."

Michael Oher stands with his family ahead of an Ole miss game

Michael Oher (74) of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Nov. 28, 2008, in Oxford, Miss. (Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Blind Side" was a book by Michael Lewis, which later turned into a film. Sandra Bullock earned an Oscar for her role as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film and book focus on Michael Oher’s upbringing.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.