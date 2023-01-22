Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals bounce Bills in the snow, advance to second straight AFC Championship Game

Bengals will play Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the second straight season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing for an AFC championship.

The Bengals battled the Buffalo Bills in the snow at Highmark Stadium and got two touchdowns from Joe Burrow and another from Joe Mixon in the 27-10 victory.

Burrow finished the game 23 of 36 with 242 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He would get off to a hot start and lead the Bengals to touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of a division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of a division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

The first one was a six-play, 79-yard drive that ended with a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Burrow engineered a 10-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst.

Cincinnati wouldn’t look back.

Mixon rushed for his touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with 105 yards on the ground in the win. Chase had five catches for 62 yards and Hurst added five catches for 59 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett / Getty Images)

Buffalo couldn’t get the offense in gear.

Buffalo cut the lead in half with 7:25 left in the second quarter on a Josh Allen rushing touchdown from the goal line. The Bengals answered with a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the half.

NFL REFEREES COME UNDER FIRE AFTER OVERTURNING BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE TOUCHDOWN VS BILLS

In the third quarter, Tyler Bass would hit a 25-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven, but that would be the final score from the Bills.

Allen finished the game 25 of 42 with 265 passing yards. He threw an interception late in the game to Cam Taylor-Britt. Allen led the team with 26 rushing yards as well.

Dawson Knox had five catches for 65 yards, leading the team.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of an NFL division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of an NFL division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

It’s the second year in a row the Bengals will be playing for the AFC championship and a berth in the Super Bowl. The 2022-2023 title game will be between the Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs once again.

Last year, Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime to win the conference title. They would lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills’ season ends in the divisional round for the second straight season despite the high expectations the team had going into the year. Buffalo was bounced by the Chiefs in the second round last season and in the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.