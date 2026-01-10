Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears stun Packers with shocking comeback for first postseason win in rivalry since 1941

The Bears have not beat the Packers in the postseason since December 1941, just days after the infamous Pearl Harbor attack

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Packers vs. Bears Wild Card: Will Chicago be able to win FIRST playoff game since 2010? | NFL on FOX Video

Packers vs. Bears Wild Card: Will Chicago be able to win FIRST playoff game since 2010? | NFL on FOX

The "NFL on FOX" crew previewed the Wild Card Matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers in a playoff game for the first time since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

Chicago overcame a late 18-point deficit to stun their rival in the Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field on Saturday. It marked the Bears' first postseason victory in the NFL's oldest rivalry since December 1941, just days after the infamous Pearl Harbor attack. 

For most of the night, it looked like Chicago would extend the drought, falling behind 21-3 at halftime.

Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball past Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Jan. 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.  (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even after clawing back, the Bears were facing a 27-16 deficit with less than seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

But Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led back-to-back touchdown drives, with a missed Green Bay field goal in between those drives to give Chicago a late lead. 

The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love had a chance to come back with a late drive in the fourth quarter, and nearly reached the brink of Chicago's red zone. 

But the Bears' defense held, and forced an incompletion on Love's final pass of the night, clinching a 31-27 win.

JORDAN LOVE SUFFERS CONCUSSION AS PACKERS BLOW BIG GAME TO BEARS IN OVERTIME

Evan Williams

Evan Williams #33 of the Green Bay Packers tackles DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football Wild Card game at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

It marked Chicago's first playoff win since the 2010 divisional round against the Seahawks, which was followed by an NFC Championship game loss to the Packers the very next week. 

Now, Chicago is on to the divisional round again in the first year under head coach Ben Johnson.

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears looks to make a pass during the first half of an NFL football Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Johnson has led one of the NFL's most dramatic turnarounds this year, ending the Bears' four-year streak of losing records and cementing them as one of the NFC's top contenders. 

Meanwhile, the Packers will head into the offseason with disappointment and uncertainty after falling short of expectations in a season of pricey acquisitions. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

