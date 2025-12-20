Jordan Love suffers concussion as Packers blow big game to Bears in overtime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love left the Packers’ game Saturday night against Chicago after he was hit hard in the second quarter, and was ruled out after halftime.

The Bears would go on to win the game in overtime on a 46-yard touchdown catch by DJ Moore.

Love's injury occurred in the second quarter when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker on a sack. Booker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Love was down after the play and was unable to get up on his own.

The quarterback eventually jogged off the field and went into the blue injury tent on Green Bay’s sideline. Then he walked to the visiting locker room.

Malik Willis entered for Green Bay and drove the Packers to Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead.

To make things harder for the Packers, the heaters on their sideline have been inoperable for much of the game, according to Fox Sports.

Willis gave the Packers a chance to win, completing nine of 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 44.

The Packers appeared to have the game in hand late in the fourth quarter when they took a 16-6 lead with less than six minutes to go in the game. A quick Bears field goal drive followed by a successful onside kick recovery and a fourth-down touchdown pass by Caleb Williams tied the game.

In overtime, the Packers received the ball on the opening possession, but failed to pick up a fourth-and-short in Bears territory.

Then, Williams uncorked the 46-yard game-winning bomb to Moore on their fourth play of overtime.

With the win, the Bears cemented their position in first place in the NFC North, and have a realistic shot at the NFC's top seed with two games left in the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.