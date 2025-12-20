Expand / Collapse search
Jordan Love suffers concussion as Packers blow big game to Bears in overtime

DJ Moore catches game winner on a 46-yard bomb

Jackson Thompson Fox News
Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love left the Packers’ game Saturday night against Chicago after he was hit hard in the second quarter, and was ruled out after halftime.

The Bears would go on to win the game in overtime on a 46-yard touchdown catch by DJ Moore. 

Love's injury occurred in the second quarter when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker on a sack. Booker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Love was down after the play and was unable to get up on his own.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Austin Booker #94 of the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field on Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The quarterback eventually jogged off the field and went into the blue injury tent on Green Bay’s sideline. Then he walked to the visiting locker room. 

Malik Willis entered for Green Bay and drove the Packers to Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal and a 6-0 lead.

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Soldier Field on Dec. 20, 2025, in Chicago. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

To make things harder for the Packers, the heaters on their sideline have been inoperable for much of the game, according to Fox Sports.

Willis gave the Packers a chance to win, completing nine of 11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 44. 

Jordan Love

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is hit by Austin Booker #94 of the Chicago Bears during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Dec. 20, 2025 in Chicago. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers appeared to have the game in hand late in the fourth quarter when they took a 16-6 lead with less than six minutes to go in the game. A quick Bears field goal drive followed by a successful onside kick recovery and a fourth-down touchdown pass by Caleb Williams tied the game. 

In overtime, the Packers received the ball on the opening possession, but failed to pick up a fourth-and-short in Bears territory.

Then, Williams uncorked the 46-yard game-winning bomb to Moore on their fourth play of overtime.

With the win, the Bears cemented their position in first place in the NFC North, and have a realistic shot at the NFC's top seed with two games left in the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

