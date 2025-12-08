Packers, Bears head coaches share icy postgame handshake following NFC North battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears heated up on Sunday as the two teams did battle in the fight for the NFC North title.

The Packers were able to pull off a victory against the Bears, 28-21. The win was followed by an icy handshake between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Bears head coach Ben Johnson at midfield as the final whistle blew.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The exchange captured the attention of some NFL fans as they recalled what Johnson told reporters when he was introduced as the Bears’ head coach back in January.

"To be quite frank with you, I kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year," he said after coming over from the Detroit Lions where he worked as an offensive coordinator under Dan Campbell.

Chicago had Green Bay on the edge. Packers running back Josh Jacobs ran for a touchdown with 3:32 left in the game. Then, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw an interception in the end zone in the final moments.

NFL WEEK 14 SCORES: TEAMS TAKE CRUCIAL STEPS IN DIVISIONAL RACES

LaFleur ran onto the field to greet Johnson. The entire interaction lasted a few seconds. LaFleur was jubilant as soon as he made his way back to the locker room.

"It was a quick handshake, and we’ll see them again in 2 weeks," LaFleur told reporters, downplaying any personal issues between him and Johnson.

FOX broadcaster Tom Brady offered his own opinion about the handshake.

"I’m sure it was about as icy as the temperature," Brady said after the game. "I think both teams had to go out and buy extra bulletin boards going into the week. There was a lot of material both ways.

"You got coaches talking smack. I mean, the coaches are like, ‘Hey guys, don’t talk tonight.’ Nah, they’re like screw that, we’re saying whatever we want – the two of them. Just the way it’s gonna go. And those two young coaches are gonna be in these programs for a while. We’re going to see some great matchups between these teams."

Green Bay owns the NFC North after the matchup with a 9-3-1 record. Chicago fell to 9-4.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams meet again in Week 16.