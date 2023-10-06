Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Bears move on from Chase Claypool, trade wide receiver to Dolphins

Claypool was acquired by the Bears last season from the Steelers

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
The loaded Miami Dolphins offense just got more dangerous. 

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Dolphins, the teams announced Friday. 

Chase Claypool warms up

Chase Claypool, #10 of the Chicago Bears, warms-up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Chicago. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The two teams will swap 2025 NFL Draft picks, with Miami sending Chicago a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-rounder, pending a physical, according to the Dolphins. 

Claypool has been a healthy scratch in each of Chicago’s last two games after expressing frustration with his role in the offense. 

He was told not to attend Chicago’s game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and was inactive for Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders

Chase Claypool plays against Kansas City

Chase Claypool, #10 of the Chicago Bears, walks across the field during at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Bears GM Ryan Poles said Thursday in a pregame interview on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show, per ESPN. 

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers last season for a 2023 second-round draft pick. 

In 10 games with Chicago, Claypool had 18 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. 

Chase Claypool warms up

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool, #10, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Chicago. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

"You're always disappointed in this situation, and it's definitely something I take ownership of," Poles said Thursday, per the ESPN report. "Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help [quarterback] Justin [Fields] take the next step. The right thought process was there, and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately it didn't work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level."

Miami has been the NFL’s best offense through the first five weeks of the season, leading the league in yards (511.0) and points (37.5) per game. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.