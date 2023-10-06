Magic Johnson critical of Commanders in Bears loss: ‘Played with no intensity or fire'

NBA legend and Washington Commanders limited owner Magic Johnson was not impressed with his team’s performance Thursday night.

The Commanders fell to 2-3 on the season with a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears , the Bears first win in almost a year.

Washington fell behind 27-3 at halftime after Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes.

BEARS HOLD OFF COMMANDERS' SECOND HALF COMEBACK TO SNAP 14-GAME LOSING STREAK

Johnson took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, and was highly critical of the team’s performance following the loss.

"Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire," Johnson posted. "We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20."

Johnson, who was in attendance Thursday night, was part of the group led by Josh Harris that bought the team in July.

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin called Johnson’s comments "a pretty fair assessment."

"It doesn’t matter what your intentions are. It’s what you put out there on the field. I know we don’t have a lazy bunch. I know we don’t have a non-intense group of guys," McLaurin said. "That showing is not reflective of us, but that’s who we are — we put that on tape."

The loss was the third in a row for the Commanders after starting the season 2-0.

The Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak dating back to last year when Chicago defeated the New England Patriots in Week 7.

"We just needed a win, get the mojo going in our favor," Bears wide receiver DJ Moore said. "It felt amazing to get the first win under our belts."

Fields finished the night with 282 passing yards and four touchdowns – matching a career high – while adding 57 yards on the ground.

"He’s a heck of a good, young football player," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said.

Washington heads to Atlanta next week while the Bears welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report