Chicago Bears

Bears lose key defensive player for rest of playoffs after brutal injury

Edwards is in his third season with the Bears

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Chicago Bears locked in defensively and only allowed six points in the second half against the Green Bay Packers in their playoff comeback win on Saturday night, but they ended up taking a huge blow.

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards suffered a gruesome leg injury in the second quarter of their 31-27 win. Edwards’ leg was put into an air cast and he was carted off the field. But Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed the grim news about Edwards’ status for the remainder of the postseason.

TJ Edwards helped onto a cart

Chicago Bears' T.J. Edwards is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Johnson said it looked like Edwards "had a fibula fracture which we’ll take him out for the rest of the season here."

Edwards got his left foot caught up with the leg of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and bent awkwardly.

TJ Edwards down on the field

Chicago Bears' Jaquan Brisker calls for help as T.J. Edwards is injured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The 29-year-old only played 10 games for the Bears this season due to injuries. He had 67 tackles, a half-sack and five pass breakups. He also had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. It was his third season with Chicago.

He joined the Bears in 2023 after spending his first four years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin.

TJ Edwards up against the 49ers

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025. (Sergio Estrada/Imagn Images)

Edwards signed a two-year contract extension with the Bears in April. He’s been a starter on the Bears’ defense since joining them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

