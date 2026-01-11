Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears' Ben Johnson gives fiery message to team after playoff win: 'F--- the Packers!'

Bears came back to win the game, 31-27

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Packers vs. Bears Wild Card: Will Chicago be able to win FIRST playoff game since 2010? | NFL on FOX Video

Packers vs. Bears Wild Card: Will Chicago be able to win FIRST playoff game since 2010? | NFL on FOX

The "NFL on FOX" crew previewed the Wild Card Matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was jubilant following his team’s comeback playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, 31-27.

Johnson and the Bears’ players celebrated in the locker room as Johnson kicked off his postgame speech with an explicit message.

Ben Johnson shakes hands with his player

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to Gervon Dexter Sr. before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

"F--- the Packers!" Johnson said. "F--- them! F---ing hate those guys."

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is certainly revved up. Johnson threw gasoline on the fire when he first joined the Bears when he was asked why he chose Chicago. He said he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

The message sparked a few icy handshakes during the season, including one after the playoff game. Chicago went 1-1 against Green Bay in the regular season and defeated them when it counted the most.

The first-year head coach praised his players for their gritty performance, coming off two losses and going into halftime down 21-3. Johnson said his team was "built for pressure."

Ben Johnson talks to reporters

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

The Bears outscored the Packers, 25-6, in the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams had two touchdown passes in the quarter, including the 25-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to D.J. Moore.

Williams was 24-of-48 with 361 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was 24-of-46 with 323 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Jordan Love throws the ball

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws as he is hit by Chicago Bears' Montez Sweat during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Nam Huh)

It will be Chicago’s first appearance in the NFC Divisional Round since the 2010 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

