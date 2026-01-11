Bears' Ben Johnson gives fiery message to team after playoff win: 'F--- the Packers!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was jubilant following his team’s comeback playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, 31-27.

Johnson and the Bears’ players celebrated in the locker room as Johnson kicked off his postgame speech with an explicit message.

"F--- the Packers!" Johnson said. "F--- them! F---ing hate those guys."

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is certainly revved up. Johnson threw gasoline on the fire when he first joined the Bears when he was asked why he chose Chicago. He said he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

The message sparked a few icy handshakes during the season, including one after the playoff game. Chicago went 1-1 against Green Bay in the regular season and defeated them when it counted the most.

The first-year head coach praised his players for their gritty performance, coming off two losses and going into halftime down 21-3. Johnson said his team was "built for pressure."

The Bears outscored the Packers, 25-6, in the fourth quarter. Caleb Williams had two touchdown passes in the quarter, including the 25-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to D.J. Moore.

Williams was 24-of-48 with 361 passing yards, two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was 24-of-46 with 323 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

It will be Chicago’s first appearance in the NFC Divisional Round since the 2010 season.