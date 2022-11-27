Bears' Justin Fields out vs Jets, leaving quarterback situation in flux

The Chicago Bears are entering their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets with a multitude of quarterback issues.

Justin Fields was ruled out with a shoulder injury, which would have meant Trevor Siemian taking his place as the starter – but ESPN reported he injured his oblique during warmups. Nathan Peterman was reportedly set to start the game and Siemian will be the backup.

But right before the game, the Bears said Siemian would end up starting after all.

David Montgomery will be the emergency backup, according to ESPN.

Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday. Fields made the trip with the team to East Rutherford, New Jersey, and threw lightly on the field before officially being deactivated.

Fields ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing with 834 yards to lead all quarterbacks. He has run for seven touchdowns this season, including six in the past five games.

Peterman was on the team’s practice squad and was activated Saturday.

Siemian last started in Week 11 last season, a loss to the Buffalo Bills while he was with the New Orleans Saints. He’ll face another of his former teams Sunday. He started one game for the Jets in 2019, but injured an ankle early and missed the rest of that season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.