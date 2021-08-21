Bears' Justin Fields gets annihilated by helmet-to-helmet hit in preseason game vs. Bills

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has shown flashes of brilliance during his first two games for the Chicago Bears, but he had his "Welcome to the NFL" moment on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bills linebacker Andre Smith delivered a nasty and illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Fields, which knocked his helmet off and his mouthpiece out, but the former Ohio State product bounced right back up.

After the game, Fields was asked about the hit by reporters.

"It didn’t really hurt, to be honest with you," Fields said via ProFootballTalk.com . "I think the one thing that hurt was my helmet coming off and hitting me in the eye. But the actual hit, it wasn’t that crazy."

In the 41-15 preseason loss to the Bills, Fields completed 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for an additional 46 yards.

Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half for Buffalo. He led six scoring drives and the Bills (2-0) led 34-6 at the half.