Chicago Bears

Bears give star receiver DJ Moore most lucrative contract in franchise history: report

Moore was extended four years at a price of $110 million, including $82.6 million guaranteed

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The Chicago Bears are not waiting for wide receiver DJ Moore to get close to free agency. They rewarded their star with a four-year contract extension worth $110 million, according to multiple reports. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the contract includes a $82.6 million guarantee, and the average annual value of $27.5 million puts him seventh in the NFL among wide receivers. 

Moore's deal is the most lucrative in Bears history. 

D.J. Moore smiles

DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears during the Chicago Bears' mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall June 5, 2024, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Moore, who figures to be with the Bears through the 2029 season, had been playing on a three-year deal worth $61.9 million from the Carolina Panthers before he was traded two years ago. 

Since he would become a free agent in 2025, Moore’s deal wasn’t close to pressing business for general manager Ryan Poles. 

However, considering contracts dished out to wide receivers across the league — five players will make $30 million or more per season, and Dallas Cowboys stud CeeDee Lamb is waiting in line — signing Moore now could save some money and make a key offensive player happy. 

Moore had an impressive year in his first Bears season in 2023 with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs for someone who already had three 1,100-yard seasons under his belt in Carolina. 

With Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, under center this season and beyond, the Bears are clearly expecting Moore to be his favorite target for years to come. 

D.J. Moore runs

DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears practices during the Chicago Bears' mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall June 5, 2024, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Moore provides speed, crisp routes and dependable hands, especially in jump ball situations. Former Bears quarterback Justin Fields trusted Moore to go up and make plays downfield last season, and he delivered more times than not. 

It will be interesting to see what Poles decides to do with veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who he landed via trade from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. 

Allen is about as dependable as they get when he’s on the field, securing over 100 catches in four of the last five seasons for Los Angeles. However, durability has been an issue for Allen, who has missed 11 games in the past two seasons due to injury. 

Through 13 games for a struggling Chargers team last season, Allen was a bright spot, hauling in 108 of his 150 targets for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns with Justin Herbert as his quarterback. 

D.J. Moore runs

DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears catches a pass during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field Dec. 31, 2023, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

If Allen has another solid season, will Poles be aggressive and lock him up to keep what many NFL experts expect to be a lethal receiving duo in Chicago? 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.