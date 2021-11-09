Bears' Cassius Marsh slams NFL official for 'incredibly inappropriate' behavior after alleged 'hip-check'

Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh slammed an NFL official for an "incredibly inappropriate" move during Monday Night Football, saying he was "hip-checked" by the referee before being called for a controversial taunting penalty.

Marsh had a crucial sack of Ben Roethlisberger late in the fourth quarter that would’ve put the Pittsburgh Steelers at fourth-and-15 from their own 46-yard line when he was called for taunting.

Social media erupted deeming it a bad call as Marsh did his classic celebration kick -- most importantly -- with his back toward Steelers players. But while heading back to the Bears’ sideline, before the flag was thrown, referee Tony Corrente appeared to step back into Marsh and then throw the penalty flag.

"One thing that I will say is on my way to the sideline, I got hip-checked by the ref and it's pretty clear," Marsh told reporters after the game. "If I were to do that to a ref or even touch the ref, we'd get kicked out of the game and possibly suspended and fined so I just think that was incredibly inappropriate and that's all I'll say about that."

Corrente denied the penalty had anything to do with his interaction with Marsh, per the game pool report.

"No, not at all," Corrente said. "I didn't judge that as anything that I dealt with."

"First of all, keep in mind that taunting is a point of emphasis this year," he explained. "And with that said, I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them."

Marsh said it was "clear" that he wasn’t taunting.

"I think that one was just bad timing. I think it's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting. I've been doing that celebration my whole career and it's just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that. It's just rough, man. I don't want to say too much 'cause y'all know how it is."