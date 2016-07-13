Baseball All-Star Game draws record low TV rating

NEW YORK (AP) The baseball All-Star Game has drawn a record-low television rating for the second straight year.

The American League's 4-2 victory over the NL in San Diego on Tuesday night got a 5.4 rating on Fox. The previous low was 6.6 last year for the game in Cincinnati.

Fox said Wednesday that the game drew a 10 share and 8.7 million viewers.

Ratings represent the percentage of homes with televisions tuned to a program, the share is the percentage of households watching among TVs in use at the time.

Baseball remains the most-watched all-star game of the four major North American pro sports. Fox said Tuesday night's game was its highest-rated telecast of the summer season.