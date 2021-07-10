Ash Barty tops Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title

Ashleigh Barty of Australia held off Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 during the Wimbledon final on Saturday for the second Grand Slam title of her career.

Barty, the top seed of the tournament, also won the French Open in 2019. She became the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong won it back in 1980.

Barty collected the first 14 points of the match against the eighth-seeded Pliskova, who is a 29-year-old from Czech Republic. Pliskova, who dropped to 0-2 in the major finals, also came in second place at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Barty’s most significant wobble came late in the second set. She served for the victory ahead 6-5 but sailed consecutive forehands long to get broken, then was shaky in the ensuing tiebreaker, which she ceded with a double-fault.

In the third, though, Barty went up an early break, led 3-0 and stayed the course in the first Wimbledon women's final to go three sets since 2012. It also was the first since 1977 between two participants who never had been that far at the All England Club.

Neither Barty nor Pliskova made it past the fourth round at the grass-court major until this fortnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.