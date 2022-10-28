Barack Obama involved in group interested in buying Suns: report

With the Phoenix Suns up for sale, rumors are swirling about who is interested in purchasing the team.

Shaquille O'Neal said he was down to team up with Jeff Bezos (it's unknown if Bezos' candidacy is legitimate), but a former U.S. president has apparently put himself into the race.

Barack Obama is in a group that is interested in buying the team, according to The Ringer.

"The days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over… The one guy who might pull it off and I heard, I’m probably breaking some news here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups," Bill Simmons said on his podcast, via NBC Sports. "And that’s the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."

LEBRON JAMES HAPPY THAT ROBERT SARVER IS SELLING SUNS: 'PROUD TO BE A PART OF A LEAGUE COMMITTED TO PROGRESS'

As Simmons noted, Obama would not be the majority owner — he would have to team up with at least one person much richer than him, but he would be a big name in the new ownership group.

The team is for sale after owner Robert Sarver used the N-word at least five times and "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

Obama served as president from 2009 to 2017.