Barack Obama involved in group interested in buying Suns: report

Robert Sarver put the NBA team up for sale after being suspended for a year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
With the Phoenix Suns up for sale, rumors are swirling about who is interested in purchasing the team.

Shaquille O'Neal said he was down to team up with Jeff Bezos (it's unknown if Bezos' candidacy is legitimate), but a former U.S. president has apparently put himself into the race.

President Barack Obama talks about NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during a ceremony to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22, 2016.

President Barack Obama talks about NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during a ceremony to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22, 2016. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Barack Obama is in a group that is interested in buying the team, according to The Ringer.

"The days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over… The one guy who might pull it off and I heard, I’m probably breaking some news here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups," Bill Simmons said on his podcast, via NBC Sports. "And that’s the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."

Former President Barack Obama speaks after he and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2022.

Former President Barack Obama speaks after he and former first lady Michelle Obama unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LEBRON JAMES HAPPY THAT ROBERT SARVER IS SELLING SUNS: 'PROUD TO BE A PART OF A LEAGUE COMMITTED TO PROGRESS'

As Simmons noted, Obama would not be the majority owner — he would have to team up with at least one person much richer than him, but he would be a big name in the new ownership group.

The team is for sale after owner Robert Sarver used the N-word at least five times and "engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

Miami Heat player LeBron James, left, speaks to President Barack Obama during an event to honor the NBA champion Miami Heat in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2013.

Miami Heat player LeBron James, left, speaks to President Barack Obama during an event to honor the NBA champion Miami Heat in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2013. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Obama served as president from 2009 to 2017.