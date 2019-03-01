Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Baltimore Ravens waive running back Alex Collins following car crash arrest

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Running back Alex Collins #34 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns on October 7, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Alex Collins' contract with the Baltimore Ravens was waived Friday after he was arrested following a car crash not far from the team's training facility.

The NFL team took to twitter to share a short message that Collins, a running back with the Ravens, was waived following his arrest early Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said that police were dispatched to the scene of a car crash in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road in Owings Mills at approximately 6:48 a.m.

The crash was just about a mile away from the Ravens facility.

Collins was taken into custody as a result of the accident although police would not say if Collins was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

The 24-year-old has not been formally charged but remains in police custody.

Collins finished his second season with the Ravens with 516 total yards and eight touchdowns.

