Baltimore Ravens waive running back Alex Collins following car crash arrest

Alex Collins' contract with the Baltimore Ravens was waived Friday after he was arrested following a car crash not far from the team's training facility.

The NFL team took to twitter to share a short message that Collins, a running back with the Ravens, was waived following his arrest early Friday morning.

JOHNNY MANZIEL CUT FROM CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE AFTER VIOLATING CONTRACT

A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said that police were dispatched to the scene of a car crash in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road in Owings Mills at approximately 6:48 a.m.

The crash was just about a mile away from the Ravens facility.

Collins was taken into custody as a result of the accident although police would not say if Collins was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 24-year-old has not been formally charged but remains in police custody.

Collins finished his second season with the Ravens with 516 total yards and eight touchdowns.