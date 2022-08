Baltimore Ravens 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A healthy Lamar Jackson will be a boon for the Baltimore Ravens this season and a headache for the rest of the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 2,882 passing yards with 16 touchdown passes and 767 rushing yards with two touchdowns. The Ravens may have been a legitimate threat in the playoffs if the team did not falter in Jackson’s absence toward the end of the season.

He will have Demarcus Robinson and Miles Boykin were added to the offense, while Baltimore signed Kyle Fuller and Marcus Williams to bolster the defense.

--

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, October 9, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 27, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 9: Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints, November 7, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers, November 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Pirates, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons, December 24, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD