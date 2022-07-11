Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Avalanche
Published

Avalanche promote Joe Sakic to the role of president of hockey operations

Sakic was recently named general manager of the year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have promoted Joe Sakic to the role of president of hockey operations.

Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front office executive was recently honored as the general manager of the year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic lifts the Stanley Cup during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic lifts the Stanley Cup during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The team also announced Monday that assistant GM Chris MacFarland will now serve as the GM.

Colorado capped its most successful regular season by dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. The Avalanche closed out the series in six games and finished the postseason with a 16-4 mark.

It was another title for Sakic, who was the captain of the Avalanche when they hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1996 and 2001. He became the first in NHL history to win as a captain and GM with the same organization.

In Sakic fashion, though, he deflected praise.

WILD'S KIRILL KAPRIZOV DENIED ENTRY INTO US TWICE AMID REPORTS OF BEING WANTED IN RUSSIA OVER FAKE MILITARY ID

Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche speaks on stage after being awarded with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. 

Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche speaks on stage after being awarded with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.  (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"It’s a team award. We’ve got a great staff: Chris MacFarland is huge on this," Sakic said at the NHL draft in Montreal last week. "We do everything together. It’s our scouts, every one of them — pro, amateur. But it’s the team, the players. They were so committed this year and the coaching staff. To me, it’s not an individual award. It’s an organizational award."

Colorado finished with a combined 72 wins through the playoffs and regular season. That ties the league record set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and matched by the 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings.

Sakic retired from the Avalanche as a player in July 2009. He was hired as an executive advisor/alternate governor by the team in March 2011. This was his ninth season as the team's executive vice president/GM.

The team began what figures to be a busy offseason by re-signing veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal. Colorado also acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in a move that likely spells the end of Darcy Kuemper's time in Denver.

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic, front right, speaks as the Stanley Cup sits on a nearby stand during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. 

Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic, front right, speaks as the Stanley Cup sits on a nearby stand during a rally outside the City/County Building for the NHL hockey champions after a parade through the streets of downtown Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Avalanche have quite a few free agents on their roster, including forwards Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin. There's also defensemen such as Josh Manson and Jack Johnson.

They have a strong nucleus with Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and captain Gabriel Landeskog.