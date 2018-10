Jan Hejda and T.J. Galiardi scored in the 2, at Xcel Energy Center.

Ryan O'Reilly and Gabriel Landeskog also tallied for the Avalanche, who have won five in a row.

Semyon Varlamov made 20 stops for the victory.

Pierre-Marc Bouchard and Cal Clutterbuck lit the lamp for the Wild, whose losing streak reached seven games.

Niklas Backstrom allowed all four scores on 32 shots.