Australian champion equestrian banned from Olympics over positive cocaine test

An Australian equestrian will no longer be able to participate in the Olympics after testing positive for cocaine, officials announced Wednesday.

Jamie Kermond, 36, a show jumper, was set to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Equestrian Australia said earlier Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26. Officials said Kermond was banned from competing in the Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The drug is banned under Australian and world doping laws.

AMBER HILL, WORLD'S TOP SPORT SHOOTER, TO MISS OLYMPICS OVER CORONAVIRUS

Kermond said Wednesday the positive test came from a recent social event, according to AAP.

"Sport Integrity Australia informed me last night that I had tested positive to cocaine following a test last month. It is likely that positive result was from a single recreational use of the drug during a social event and had no connection with my sport of equestrian," Kermond said.

"The consequence of this positive result is that I have been provisionally suspended from my sport by Equestrian Australia."

He added that he hoped his actions could be forgiven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a triple Australian showjumping champion and was ranked 1,013th in the world rankings.