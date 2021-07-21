Amber Hill, world's top sport shooter, to miss Olympics over coronavirus

Amber Hill, Britain’s top sport shooter who was among the favorites to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, will have to miss the Games after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hill, 23, is the world’s No. 1 in women’s skeet. She won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and the 2021 World Cup as well as the 2015 European Games in the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Broken is about the only way to describe the pain I’m feeling Right now," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "After testing Positive for COVID 19 last night, I will not be competing at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Although I have no symptoms, I will now isolate as per Government guidance and will be taking some time off to some how begin to process everything."

US WOMEN'S SOCCER'S EPIC UNBEATEN STREAK COMES TO AN END IN OLYMPICS MATCH

Hill’s event was set to start Sunday and Monday, and Britain has no shooter lined up to take her place.

She appeared for Britain in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and reached the semifinals.

The coronavirus pandemic and the sudden emergence of the delta variant has put a cloud over the already delayed Olympic Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tokyo organizers have vowed to hold a safe event and persevere, though the threat of the virus remains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.