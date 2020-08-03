Aubrey Huff creates social media frenzy over mocking men's fashion: 'Carrying a purse is not cool'

Former MLB star Aubrey Huff created a frenzy on social media Sunday when he took issue with men’s fashion in the 21st century.

Huff, a two-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants, posted a photo of LeBron James in a suit jacket and suit shorts carrying a men’s bag.

He wrote: “Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel.”

However, the comment opened up the floodgates for routine mocking of the former first baseman.

Huff has become a pundit on several topics since retiring from baseball. Recently, he’s taken aim at those who choose to wear masks to prevent themselves from getting or spreading the coronavirus.

Last month, he ranted about California Gov. Gavin Newsom deciding to put the state on lockdown again due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

“I would rather take my chances with the coronavirus – and, may I remind you, it has a 99.8 percent survival rate – than to end up on the f--king street no longer able to provide for my family.”

In a two-minute rant, Huff added that masks are “mind-control devices” and people who wear them are “sheep.”

“.@GavinNewsom shut California down again,” Huff wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to take off the mind control devices & fight for your family, your business, & your freedom!”

“This is nothing but a system of control in order to crash the economy to get Donald Trump out of office,” Huff said. “And, for those of you that can't see this, it drives me f--king batsh-- crazy.”

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.