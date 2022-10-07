Attorney charged after hitting Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle

The lawyer who hit Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with a water bottle after a loss at FirstEnergy Stadium has been charged.

The man, identified as 51-year-old Jeffery Miller, faces charges for misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication, the Associated Press confirmed.

Miller is set to make a court appearance later this month.

Haslam was on the sidelines during the Browns' game against the New York Jets on Sept. 18 that his team would eventually lose in dramatic fashion, 31-30.

As Haslam walked from the field to the end zone tunnel, he was hit with that water bottle.

Miller was stopped and ultimately detained by security personnel as he attempted to exit the stadium, according to Cleveland.com.

Haslam did not report any injuries as a result of the incident. The Browns are considering banning Miller from attending games at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns (2-2) return home Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team did receive some good news Wednesday, when All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett returned to the practice field. Last week, Garrett flipped his luxury car over several times, resulting in a shoulder and biceps strain as a result of the single-car crash. Garrett also suffered lacerations and a broken blood vessel in the corner of his left eye.

The injuries forced him to miss the Browns' Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.