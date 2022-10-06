Browns' Myles Garrett returns to practice following car crash

After flipping over his luxury car several times in late September and missing the Cleveland Browns' game against the Atlanta Falcons last week, defensive end Myles Garrett returned to the practice field Wednesday.

The Browns (2-2) are practicing ahead of their matchup against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.

The two-time All-Pro defensive end suffered a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain as a result of a single-car crash on Sept. 26. Garrett also had lacerations and a broken blood vessel in the corner of his left eye.

Garrett was eventually cited for failing to control his vehicle and driving too fast. A crash report revealed the vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. At some point, the car hit a fire hydrant and overturned multiple times.

Garrett was officially listed as limited on Cleveland's injury report.

The 26-year-old's return to the practice field is good news for the Cleveland Browns, as they certainly hope he can get back in action for Week 5. And Garrett will be needed if the Browns plan on slowing down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who leads the NFL with 1,250 passing yards.

Garrett's teammate, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, also missed the Week 4 game in Atlanta.

Clowney has now missed two straight games with an ankle sprain. He was not able to go at practice on Wednesday.

Together, Garrett and Clowney have accounted for 4.5 of the Browns' eight sacks this year.

Garrett was selected as an All-Pro the past two consecutive seasons.

"Good to have Myles just even in the walkthrough, just having his presence and having him in the meetings," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during a media session after practice Wednesday. "He’s a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there."