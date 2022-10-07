Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Rams' Greg Gaines defends Bobby Wagner after tackling protester: 'I was scared for my life'

Wagner defended himself Wednesday saying 'you just never know'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines defended teammate Bobby Wagner for subduing a fan on the field during Monday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, saying Wagner "saved our lives."

Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley tackled a protester on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the man appeared to run towards the Rams sideline with a device that emitted pink smoke. 

Bobby Wagner subdues a protester during Monday's NFL game.

Bobby Wagner subdues a protester during Monday's NFL game. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

On Wednesday, Santa Clara Police told Fox News Digital that the animal right’s activist, later identified as Alex Taylor, came in to file a police report for assault. A person close to the demonstrator also told Fox News digital that Taylor is considering his options, including legal action against the players involved and the NFL.

DEFENDANT HIGHLIGHTED IN RAMS-49ERS DEMONSTRATION SWIPES AT BOBBY WAGNER OVER PROTEST TACKLE

In response to a tweet about the report, Gaines defended Wagner, saying that no one could have known for sure what the protester had on him. 

"I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives," Gaines said in a tweet. 

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, right, of the Los Angeles Rams in action during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, right, of the Los Angeles Rams in action during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

His comments echo that of Wagner following Wednesday’s practice. 

"You just never know," Wagner said. "People run on the field for no reason sometimes. Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever... There’s consequences for your actions."

Wagner has been widely applauded for his actions on Monday night. Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed his support for Wagner on Wednesday. 

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of the game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on Monday.

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the first half of the game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on Monday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

"I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner," he said. "I don’t think anybody would disagree."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.