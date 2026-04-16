Astros' $54M pitcher blames arm fatigue on struggle to adjust to American lifestyle

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Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai signed with the Houston Astros this offseason, and the transition to the American lifestyle has not been easy for him.

Imai, 27, was recently placed on the injured list with right arm fatigue, and in his first comments since the injury, he said, through an interpreter, the adjustment to the American lifestyle might be the reason.

"He’s not able to adjust to the American lifestyle," Imai’s interpreter, Shio Enomoto, said, according to The Athletic. "Baseball and outside of baseball. That’s probably the reason (for his arm fatigue)."

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Through an interpreter, Imai said the timing of when players eat dinner after a game is different, in addition to travel.

"For example, the travel is different from Japan," Imai said, according to Enomoto. "The timing when the players eat. In Japan, when they get back to the hotel, they eat their dinner. Here, the players eat at the stadium."

"He thought it would be the same as in Japan, for example, eating dinner at the hotel."

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Imai said that he is going to use his time on IL to adjust and "try to become better." He does not currently have any timeline for his return and is one of three Astros starting pitchers on the IL.

Imai pitched in the NPB for eight seasons and recorded a 3.15 ERA in 159 starts and became one of the best starting pitchers in the league.

The Astros signed Imai to a three-year, $54 million contract in the offseason, but the right-hander struggled before landing on the IL. In three starts, he had a 7.27 ERA in his first 8.2 major-league innings.

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In his last start, he only recorded one out against the Seattle Mariners before leaving with an injury. He allowed three runs on one hit, four walks and one hit batter before departing.

The Astros (8-11), who have won two straight over the Colorado Rockies (6-12), will look to complete the three-game sweep when they play the Rockies on Thursday at 8:10 p.m. ET.

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