Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr hits foul ball, caught by father

Bobby Witt Jr. is living out every kid's dream being a Major League Baseball player – Bobby Witt Sr. is living out every parent's dream seeing his child fulfill his lifelong desires.

However, the father-son duo had a special moment Wednesday in the Kansas City Royals' game in Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With Witt Jr. up at the plate against the Texas Rangers, he fouled away a pitch from Jose Leclerc, and a lucky fan was going home with a souvenir.

Well, that lucky fan was Witt Jr.'s dad.

Yep, the Royals phenom fouled off a pitch to the seats on the first-base side, and the ball somehow found the hands of his father.

YANKEES’ VIRAL BAT BOY’S BAND EARNS GIG, GAINS 1,000 FOLLOWERS AFTER UPROAR ABOUT BANNED LONG HAIR

Witt Jr. said he later wrote on the ball, "Hit by Bobby Witt Jr. Caught by Bobby Witt Sr."

The Royals lost, 8-5, on a Jonah Heim walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning, but Witt Jr. went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Witt Jr. finished in fourth place in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite being off to a slow start so far this season (.229 average entering Thursday), the Royals expect him to be the centerpiece of their new era.