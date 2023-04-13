Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Royals
Published

Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr hits foul ball, caught by father

Witt Jr. made MLB debut last season

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bobby Witt Jr. is living out every kid's dream being a Major League Baseball player – Bobby Witt Sr. is living out every parent's dream seeing his child fulfill his lifelong desires.

However, the father-son duo had a special moment Wednesday in the Kansas City Royals' game in Texas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats against the Minnesota Twins on April 2, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats against the Minnesota Twins on April 2, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

With Witt Jr. up at the plate against the Texas Rangers, he fouled away a pitch from Jose Leclerc, and a lucky fan was going home with a souvenir.

Well, that lucky fan was Witt Jr.'s dad.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats in the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats in the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Yep, the Royals phenom fouled off a pitch to the seats on the first-base side, and the ball somehow found the hands of his father.

YANKEES’ VIRAL BAT BOY’S BAND EARNS GIG, GAINS 1,000 FOLLOWERS AFTER UPROAR ABOUT BANNED LONG HAIR

Witt Jr. said he later wrote on the ball, "Hit by Bobby Witt Jr. Caught by Bobby Witt Sr."

The Royals lost, 8-5, on a Jonah Heim walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning, but Witt Jr. went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Witt Jr. finished in fourth place in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last year.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats in the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats in the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite being off to a slow start so far this season (.229 average entering Thursday), the Royals expect him to be the centerpiece of their new era.