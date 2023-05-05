Phillies fan carted off field after falling into bullpen

A Philadelphia Phillies fan was carted off the Citizens Bank Park field after falling into the visitors' bullpen.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reports a ball was tossed from the Boston Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning.

It landed in a flowerbed, but when the fan reached to grab it, he "took a tumble" and fell into the bullpen.

The game was delayed approximately 10 minutes as medical staff tended to the fan, and at least one member of the Red Sox was visibly upset.

Media reports and the Phillies' broadcast said the fan was alert and moving while being taken off the field but was transported to a hospital.

Friday night marked Bryce Harper's home return after offseason Tommy John surgery, and he heard "MVP" chants in first at-bat.