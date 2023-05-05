Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies
Published

Phillies fan carted off field after falling into bullpen

The game was delayed approximately 10 minutes

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Philadelphia Phillies fan was carted off the Citizens Bank Park field after falling into the visitors' bullpen.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reports a ball was tossed from the Boston Red Sox bullpen in the top of the first inning.

It landed in a flowerbed, but when the fan reached to grab it, he "took a tumble" and fell into the bullpen.

Citizens Bank Park

A view inside the stadium during a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park April 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Steve Boyle/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The game was delayed approximately 10 minutes as medical staff tended to the fan, and at least one member of the Red Sox was visibly upset.

Media reports and the Phillies' broadcast said the fan was alert and moving while being taken off the field but was transported to a hospital.

Phillies cap and glove

A cap on a dugout step during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park Aug. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Philadelphia skyline beyond Citizens Bank Park

A Philadelphia Phillies sign in the foreground of the Philadelphia city skyline during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Aug. 25, 2013, in Philadelphia. (Brian Garfinkel/Getty Images)

Friday night marked Bryce Harper's home return after offseason Tommy John surgery, and he heard "MVP" chants in first at-bat.