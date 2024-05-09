Expand / Collapse search
UFC

Art 'One Glove' Jimmerson, who fought in very first UFC event, dead at 60

UFC 1 was his only MMA event

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Boxer Art Jimmerson died Wednesday at age 60.

Despite 51 boxing matches, Jimmerson is perhaps best known for fighting with one boxing glove at the very first UFC competition in Denver on Nov. 12, 1993, his only MMA bout.

He did so in order for the referees of the bout to see him tap out, if necessary, thus earning the nickname "One Glove." It's also said he wore the glove to protect his jab hand.

One Glove

Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 15, 2013. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jimmerson was part of the eight-fighter bracket that was the first UFC event; he lost in the first round to the eventual tournament champion, Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Royce Gracie.

"People can say whatever they want about Art Jimmerson," former UFC referee John McCarthy told ESPN. "But Art Jimmerson was a man who practiced an art – the art of boxing – and became incredibly successful with it. He was brave enough to take that art and test it against something he had no knowledge of."

One Glove in ring

Jiu-jitsu black belt Royce Gracie, right, kicks at cruiserweight boxer Art Jimmerson during a first-round match in the Ultimate Fighter Championships in Denver on Nov. 12, 1993. Gracie went on to win the match and eventually the championship. (Markus Boes)

His first professional fight came on April 25, 1985, in San Diego against Sal Tujillo; his last was on Nov. 23, 2002.

Jimmerson went 33-9 in his first 42 fights but wound up losing his final nine for a professional record of 33-18. He challenged the late Kimbo Slice to a boxing match in 2011.

Seventeen of his victories came via knockout.

One Glove at event

Art "One Glove" Jimmerson arrives at BAMMA USA's Badbeat 12 professional MMA fights at Commerce Casino in Commerce, California on March 28, 2014. (Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BAMMA USA)

After his fighting career, he became the head boxing coach at a UFC Gym in California.

