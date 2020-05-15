Art Howe, former MLB manager and infielder, battling coronavirus in ICU

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Art Howe, a former major league manager who played 11 years as an infielder, is in intensive care in a Houston hospital battling the coronavirus.

Howe, 73, told KPRC-TV on Thursday he has been dealing with the virus since first feeling COVID-19 symptoms on May 3. He said he found out he was positive two days after being tested and first attempted to recover at home. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.

“Never experienced anything like it before,” Howe said, adding that he needs to go a full 24 hours without a fever before he can be released.

Howe was asked whether he was eating.

“That’s the thing. My taste buds still aren’t there. I know I should eat but nothing at all makes you want to eat,” he said.

Howe played all around the infield from 1974 to 1985 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals. He hit 43 home runs and batted .260 in 891 career games.

He first became the manager of the Astros in 1989 and led the team until 1993. He was then the manager of the Oakland Athletics during the organization’s so-called “Moneyball” years from 1996 to 2002. The A’s teams put together back-to-back 100-plus win seasons but never made the World Series.

Howe became the manager of the New York Mets in 2002 but couldn’t replicate the same success. He didn’t have a winning season in two seasons with the club. It was the last team he managed. He was the Texas Rangers’ bench coach during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

“Want to send best wishes on behalf of our entire organization to former @Mets manager Art Howe who is in a Houston hospital battling COVID-19,” Jay Horowitz, the Mets vice president of alumni public relations, wrote in a tweet. “Never have met a nicer man.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.