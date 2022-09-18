Expand / Collapse search
Premier League
Arsenal youngster makes Premier League history in debut

Arsenal holds a slim lead over Manchester City and Tottenham

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri made English Premier League history in the club’s shutout victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal subbed in the 15-year-old academy product with about three minutes remaining in the match. He became the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League match. His debut a Gtech Community Stadium came in injury time. Arsenal already had a 3-0 victory wrapped up.

Arsenal FC substitutes Marquinhos, left, and Ethan Nwaneri are shown during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Arsenal FC substitutes Marquinhos, left, and Ethan Nwaneri are shown during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The midfielder broke the mark held by Harvey Elliott, who made his debut appearance as a 16-year-old for Fulham in May 2019. Elliott played against Wolves.

"He has trained a couple of times with us, and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it," Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said after the match. "I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us, and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said, ‘Congratulations and enjoy it.’"

Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal FC is shown during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal FC is shown during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Jack Wilshere, who manages Arsenal’s U-18 squad, was the youngest Arsenal player to make their debut before Nwaneri. Wilshere was 16 years and 256 days old when he first appeared in 2018.

Arsenal picked up some more points and maintained a 1-point lead over Manchester City and Tottenham after this week’s play.

Arsenal FC players celebrate after teammate Fabio Vieira scored his side's third goal during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022.

Arsenal FC players celebrate after teammate Fabio Vieira scored his side's third goal during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England, on Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira all scored for Arsenal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.