Premier League
Published

Queen Elizabeth II tributes planned as Premier League returns to play

A few Premier League matches will still be postponed

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Premier League matches will be played with a heavy heart this weekend as clubs, along with the United Kingdom, will remember Queen Elizabeth II more than a week after her death.

The top-flight soccer league in the country put the season on pause in order to keep the focus on the Royals as they and Britons mourn her death. Additionally, when the league and players return to action this weekend, there will be plenty of tributes to honor the queen’s 70-year reign.

A tribute is displayed on an advertising board next to Anfield, home of Liverpool FC, in Liverpool, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

A tribute is displayed on an advertising board next to Anfield, home of Liverpool FC, in Liverpool, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

"Fans will be asked to join a minute’s silence, which will be followed by the National Anthem, ‘God Save The King,’" the Premier League said in a statement.

"Big screens and LED perimeter boards will display tribute images to Her Majesty and flags at the grounds will be flying at half-mast. 

FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH, JURGEN KLOPP URGES LIVERPOOL FANS TO RESPECT MOURNING PERIOD

Players of Liverpool observe a minute silence to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, prior to the UEFA Champions League group.

Players of Liverpool observe a minute silence to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, prior to the UEFA Champions League group. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"When the clock turns to 70 minutes, fans will be invited to applaud The Queen’s 70-year reign."

The Premier League will return Friday with Aston Villa taking on Southampton and Nottingham Forest face off against Fulham.

Wolves-Manchester City, Newcastle-AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City will compete on Saturday with Brighton and Crystal Palace’s matchup postponed.

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II can be seen on a big screen before the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II can be seen on a big screen before the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday. ( Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds will remain postponed as well. They were set to play Sunday. Brentford-Arsenal and Everton-West Ham will play on. 

