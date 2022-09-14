Erling Haaland's ridiculous goal leads Manchester City over Dortmund in UEFA Champions League match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manchester City fans around the world are trying to wrap their heads around how Erling Haaland scored on Wednesday.

But Dortmund, Haaland's former club who Man City beat, 2-1, in UEFA Champions League play, has seen it all before.

The match was tied at one apiece in the 84th minute when Joao Cancelo used the outside of his right boot to bend a ball into Dortmund’s 18, and it looked to be a touch too strong for anyone to get to.

Haaland, though, immediately leaped in the air and used the outside of his left boot to score on an insane acrobatic finish.

All Dortmund could do was put their heads down and try to comprehend what they just witnessed as Haaland nonchalantly celebrated the game-winning goal with his teammates.

This Man City win in the UEFA Champions League group stage is their second thus far. They dominated Sevilla on Sept. 6 in a 4-0 victory. And of course, Haaland, the scoring machine that he is, tallied two goals in that match as well.

In this game, Dortmund had the lead in the 56th minute when Jude Bellingham tallied the first goal of the match. But John Stones got Man City on the board in the 80th minute for the equalizer.

Then Haaland put the dagger in Dortmund four minutes later.

Man City’s next Champions League match will come on Oct. 5 against Copenhagen, while Dortmund will take on Sevilla on the same date.