Arrest warrant for Bills' Von Miller issued over alleged domestic violence incident involving pregnant woman

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is facing charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident in his native Texas and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, police confirmed to Fox News Ditial on Thursday.

The Dallas Police Department responded to the 3100 block of N. Harwood at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a "major disturbance call."

According to law enforcement, Miller left the scene before officers arrived, but the preliminary investigation found that a verbal argument between Miller and the victim ensued where he then allegedly "assaulted the victim." The victim, who was not identified by police, was not hospitalized but was treated for "minor injuries."

Police also confirmed that a warrant for Miller's arrest on the charge of assault on a pregnant person has been issued.

WFAA first reported the alleged incident and identified the victim as Miller's longtime girlfriend.

The Bills said in a statement Thursday that they were "aware" of the reports.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

Miller spent 11 seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning his first Super Bowl during the 2015 season. Halfway through the 2021 season, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he would earn his second ring.

The eight-time Pro Bowler signed with the Bills the following season on a six-year, $120 million deal, but his season was cut short when he suffered an ACL tear.

He was activated last month. The Bills are on a bye week and will next play the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 10.