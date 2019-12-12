Armed Forces Bowl 2020: Southern Miss vs. Tulane preview, how to watch & more

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Tulane Green Wave on Jan. 4, 2020. The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Southern Miss enters the game with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in Conference USA. Tulane enters the game with a 6-6 record overall and a 3-5 record in the American Athletic Conference.

The Golden Eagles are in their first bowl since the 2018 season and third in the Jay Hopson era. Under Hopson, Southern Miss is 1-1 in bowl games. Jack Abraham leads the offense with 3,329 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. De’Michael Harris is the team’s leading rusher with 541 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns. However, he’s questionable for the game with an upper-body injury. Quez Watkins has 1,024 yards receiving on 55 catches and five touchdowns. Linebacker Terry Whittington leads the team with 7 1/2 sacks while D.Q. Thomas has three interceptions and five sacks this season.

Tulane enters its second consecutive bowl game. Before 2018, the Green Wave hadn’t made a bowl-game appearance since 2013. The team won last season and will look to continue their streak at the turn of the New Year. Justin McMillan leads the team in passing and rushing. He has 2,229 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes while accruing 704 yards on the ground with 12 rushing touchdowns. Running back Corey Dauphine, who is questionable for the game with a wrist injury, has 569 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Darnell Mooney is the team’s leading receiver with 45 catches for 670 yards and five touchdowns. Safety Larry Brooks leads the defense with three interceptions.

This will be the 31st matchup between former Conference USA opponents. The Golden Eagles have won 23 of their 30 previous games.

--

ARMED FORCES BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Date: January 4

Time: 11:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

--

ODDS

Moneyline: Southern Miss (+230), Tulane (-280)

Spread: Southern Miss (+7), Tulane (-7)

Over/Under: 56.5; Over (-110), Under -(110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com