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Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State assistant strength coach and former Sun Devils player dead at 29

Steven Miller, a former offensive lineman who started 35 games, had been serving as assistant strength coach

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Former Arizona State football player and coaching assistant Steven Miller has died, the school confirmed on social media. He was 29.

Miller, who was an offensive lineman for the Sun Devils from 2016-19, died Wednesday after previously suffering a medical issue following a team practice on April 7, the Arizona Republic reported. 

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller blocking during football game at Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller blocks during the NCAA football game against Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Oct. 22, 2016. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

He missed the following two practices but rejoined the team on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known. 

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"Sun Devil Athletics mourns the loss of Steven Miller, a valued member of the Sun Devil Football program as both a player and coach for nearly a decade and a Gilbert High School graduate," the team wrote on its website. "He will be deeply missed." 

Miller started in 35 games across four seasons, including all of the 2017 and 2019 seasons. After a standout career at ASU, he immediately jumped into coaching. He had brief stints at  the University of Florida and Louisiana-Lafayette before returning as a graduate assistant in 2023.

Steven Miller of Arizona State Sun Devils celebrating on the field at Spartan Stadium

Steven Miller of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after the team defeated Michigan State 10-7 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 14, 2019. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

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He was the assistant strength coach at the time of his death. 

"Everything Steven Miller did in his life, he did it big, and he did it with others in mind," his bio on the school’s website read. "The physically-imposing offensive lineman starred on and off the field while a member of the Sun Devil Football program as a player and later as a coach. Not only was Miller widely-regarded as a dominant force in the trenches, he was also recognized as an amazing teammate, who developed strong bonds and relationships with his fellow Sun Devils.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller walking off the field injured

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Steven Miller walks off the field after being injured during the college football game against Sacramento State at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Sept. 6, 2019. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

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"These characteristics are what made a transition to the coaching profession so natural and seamless. Miller had an impact on everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with him. His legacy of always putting others first and being there for his brothers will live on within the program and throughout the Sun Devil Football facility." 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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