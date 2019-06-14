Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks star thinks it would be 'hassle' if he threw no-hitter

Ryan Gaydos
Arizona Diamondbacks star Zack Greinke appeared happy to flake out on throwing a no-hitter this week -- the historic accomplishment would have been way too much of a hassle.

Greinke, who is in the middle of his 16th major league season, told The Athletic he doesn't care much about achieving the feat.

“It'd be more of a hassle than anything,” he said.

Greinke is clearly all about business. He’s been one of the top pitchers in baseball for quite some time but he’s only racked up one National League Cy Young award in his career, has yet to win a World Series title and -- you guessed it -- hasn’t thrown a no-hitter or perfect game.

He is currently in his fourth season with the Diamondbacks. He owns a 2.65 ERA in a league-leading 15 starts to go along with 85 strikeouts.

