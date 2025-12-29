Arch Manning says there is 'no reason to leave' Texas, wants to further his development

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was projected to have an incredible 2025 season that would have made him the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those predictions didn’t come true. Manning had a solid season, leading Texas to nine wins, throwing for 2,942 yards and scoring 32 total touchdowns. He wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Longhorns didn’t make the College Football Playoff.

Manning faced speculation that he would either transfer or enter the draft anyway, but his father, Cooper, shut that down earlier this month. Ahead of the Citrus Bowl, the quarterback said he had "no reason" to leave Texas.

"I feel like I developed a lot this year, especially toward the back half and I want to keep it going," he said. "There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play and excited to still be a part of this team."

If Manning did choose to leave the school, it likely would have meant him skipping the bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines.

He expressed his desire to play in the Citrus Bowl given his family’s history in the game.

"I was in New Orleans over the break and my grandfather (Archie) told me about those games, and my dad. It’s cool being a part of this game, especially that (Peyton Manning) played in it and we’re excited to go play a good Michigan team."

Manning’s performance in the Citrus Bowl will likely be a key indicator of how much further he can take his game going into 2026. It will likely be his final one in college football.