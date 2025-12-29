Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning says there is 'no reason to leave' Texas, wants to further his development

Manning addressed speculation ahead of the Citrus Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was projected to have an incredible 2025 season that would have made him the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Those predictions didn’t come true. Manning had a solid season, leading Texas to nine wins, throwing for 2,942 yards and scoring 32 total touchdowns. He wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Longhorns didn’t make the College Football Playoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning passes vs Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 28, 2025. (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

Manning faced speculation that he would either transfer or enter the draft anyway, but his father, Cooper, shut that down earlier this month. Ahead of the Citrus Bowl, the quarterback said he had "no reason" to leave Texas.

"I feel like I developed a lot this year, especially toward the back half and I want to keep it going," he said. "There’s no reason to leave. I feel like I got a lot more football left to play and excited to still be a part of this team."

NOTRE DAME'S MARCUS FREEMAN SHUTS DOOR ON NFL INTEREST, ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SCHOOL

Arch Manning walks into the stadium

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28, 2025. (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

If Manning did choose to leave the school, it likely would have meant him skipping the bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines.

He expressed his desire to play in the Citrus Bowl given his family’s history in the game.

"I was in New Orleans over the break and my grandfather (Archie) told me about those games, and my dad. It’s cool being a part of this game, especially that (Peyton Manning) played in it and we’re excited to go play a good Michigan team."

Arch Manning takes on Georgia

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to make a pass during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Manning’s performance in the Citrus Bowl will likely be a key indicator of how much further he can take his game going into 2026. It will likely be his final one in college football.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue