Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman shuts door on NFL interest, announces return to school

Freeman was generating NFL interest

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love discusses playoff snub, opting out of bowl game Video

Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love discusses playoff snub, opting out of bowl game

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love talks to Fox News Digital about the team's decision to opt out of a bowl game after they did not make the College Football Playoff.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman shut the door on NFL opportunities on Monday, announcing he will be back with the program for 2026.

Freeman made the announcement in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with his players after winning a NCAA football game 36-7 against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with his players after winning a NCAA football game 36-7 against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend, Indiana. (MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"2026…run it back," Freeman wrote. "Go Irish."

Freeman’s name has popped up in the rumor mill since last season after the Chicago Bears started their pursuit of a new head coach and before they ultimately hired Ben Johnson. Freeman’s name was linked to the New York Giants’ job, as they will embark on their own head-coaching pursuit once the clock hits triple zeroes in their Week 18 game.

The smoke around the rumors grew once Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff and opted out of the bowl game. The NFL season has one more week in its regular season and teams will start to make head-coaching decisions very soon.

He previously spoke to Complex News about the possibility of jumping to the NFL.

Marcus Freeman leads his team

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads the team from the locker room to play the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

KYLE WHITTINGHAM ON MICHIGAN CULTURE: 'MY CULTURE IS GOING TO BE WITH PLAYERS'

"I often, not all the time, but when I feel like I can weave it into a message to the players I do address and I say, ‘You don’t let somebody else’s noise become your noise.’ You don’t have to allow somebody else’s noise become my noise, right? And somebody might say something to me, ‘Hey, your name’s up for this job, OK?’ But that doesn’t have to be my noise. That doesn’t have to be the things I think about. I need to think about value in the moment for the opportunity that we have but also use it as a sense of gratitude.

"One, I have the utmost respect for the Giants organization. You talk about the history of the NFL, what a special organization. But two, it’s also gratitude for the job you have because you wouldn’t have said that if we stunk. So, I know we’re in this position because of the people. It’s not a person. It’s because of the people."

Marcus Freeman at the College Football Playoff National Championship media day in Atlanta.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman talks during media day ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, Freeman will try to get back into contention for a national championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue