Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman shuts door on NFL interest, announces return to school

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman shut the door on NFL opportunities on Monday, announcing he will be back with the program for 2026.

Freeman made the announcement in a post on X.

"2026…run it back," Freeman wrote. "Go Irish."

Freeman’s name has popped up in the rumor mill since last season after the Chicago Bears started their pursuit of a new head coach and before they ultimately hired Ben Johnson. Freeman’s name was linked to the New York Giants’ job, as they will embark on their own head-coaching pursuit once the clock hits triple zeroes in their Week 18 game.

The smoke around the rumors grew once Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff and opted out of the bowl game. The NFL season has one more week in its regular season and teams will start to make head-coaching decisions very soon.

He previously spoke to Complex News about the possibility of jumping to the NFL.

"I often, not all the time, but when I feel like I can weave it into a message to the players I do address and I say, ‘You don’t let somebody else’s noise become your noise.’ You don’t have to allow somebody else’s noise become my noise, right? And somebody might say something to me, ‘Hey, your name’s up for this job, OK?’ But that doesn’t have to be my noise. That doesn’t have to be the things I think about. I need to think about value in the moment for the opportunity that we have but also use it as a sense of gratitude.

"One, I have the utmost respect for the Giants organization. You talk about the history of the NFL, what a special organization. But two, it’s also gratitude for the job you have because you wouldn’t have said that if we stunk. So, I know we’re in this position because of the people. It’s not a person. It’s because of the people."

For now, Freeman will try to get back into contention for a national championship.