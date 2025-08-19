Texas' Arch Manning clarifies thoughts about 2026 NFL Draft aspirations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning clarified statements his legendary grandfather made about his NFL Draft status for 2026 as he nears his first start of the 2025 season.

Archie Manning said earlier this month that his grandson, and son of Cooper Manning, would not be declaring for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season. But Arch Manning appeared to contradict his grandfather’s statement when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"I don't know where he got that from," he said. "He texted me to apologize about that. I'm really just taking it day by day right now."

Manning did note that Archie is giving him advice on how to avoid dangerous hits on the football field.

"Those hits add up," Arch Manning said. "My grandfather, he's hobbling around these days. He ends every call with ‘get down or get out of bounds.’"

The noise about Manning’s draft status is a bit quiet for now even as analysts believe he could be a No. 1 pick in the 2026 pool. It will definitely get louder if the team goes out and defeats Ohio State to start the season on Aug. 30.

It will be a big test for Manning, who has only appeared in 12 games through the first two seasons of his collegiate career. He saw a lot more time last season, throwing for 939 passing yards and nine touchdown passes in 10 games.

Texas enters the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the preseason Associated Press top 25 college football poll.

