Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning clarifies thoughts about 2026 NFL Draft aspirations

Manning is set to lead Texas against Ohio State to start the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning clarified statements his legendary grandfather made about his NFL Draft status for 2026 as he nears his first start of the 2025 season.

Archie Manning said earlier this month that his grandson, and son of Cooper Manning, would not be declaring for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season. But Arch Manning appeared to contradict his grandfather’s statement when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

Arch Manning in 2023 spring game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the sidelines during the second half of the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium. (Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports)

"I don't know where he got that from," he said. "He texted me to apologize about that. I'm really just taking it day by day right now."

Manning did note that Archie is giving him advice on how to avoid dangerous hits on the football field.

"Those hits add up," Arch Manning said. "My grandfather, he's hobbling around these days. He ends every call with ‘get down or get out of bounds.’"

Arch Manning vs Alabama

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on from the field before their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

The noise about Manning’s draft status is a bit quiet for now even as analysts believe he could be a No. 1 pick in the 2026 pool. It will definitely get louder if the team goes out and defeats Ohio State to start the season on Aug. 30.

It will be a big test for Manning, who has only appeared in 12 games through the first two seasons of his collegiate career. He saw a lot more time last season, throwing for 939 passing yards and nine touchdown passes in 10 games.

Arch Manning in Atlanta

Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. (Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Texas enters the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the preseason Associated Press top 25 college football poll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

