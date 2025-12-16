Arch Manning to return to Texas for 2026 season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reportedly made a decision when it comes to his future at the school.

He has decided he will return to Texas in 2026 instead of going pro, according to multiple reports. Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, made the revelation in a text to ESPN.

"Arch is playing football at Texas next year," Manning wrote.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters at a pre-Citrus Bowl event that Manning would be able to benefit for at least one more season in college despite some NFL pundits believing Manning could be the first quarterback or even player taken off the board in the draft.

"He's a young man who's gotten better as the season's gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise," Sarkisian said. "I would think he's going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he's got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish."

Manning hasn’t come out and said what he will do one way or another. He’s preparing to take on Michigan on Dec. 31.

Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather, created a whirlwind in August when he said he expected his grandson to declare for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. Arch had to tamp down on those expectations.

The 2025 season, however, didn’t exactly go as planned for Manning and the Longhorns. Despite starting the season ranked No. 1 in the country, Texas had a slow start out of the gate. They lost to Ohio State by seven and then suffered a tough eight-point loss to Florida.

Texas was demolished by Georgia before wrapping the season with an upset win over Texas A&M.

Manning had 2,942 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. He added 244 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns.