Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Arch Manning

Arch Manning hurt during Texas' dramatic comeback win over Mississippi State

Manning completed 29 of 46 passes for 346 yards before leaving field during Texas' comeback win over Mississippi State

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Phil Simms on Eagles offense, Arch Manning, Jaxson Dart, Bill Belichick | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Phil Simms on Eagles offense, Arch Manning, Jaxson Dart, Bill Belichick | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Phil Simms joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offense, whether or not Arch Manning is a bust, and Jaxson Dart’s growth. Plus, they address the rumors surrounding Bill Belichick and UNC and ask if Belichick wasn’t meant for Coll...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas quarterback Arch Manning may have suffered an injury during the team’s overtime comeback win at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Manning scrambled for 13 yards on the first play of overtime but then left the field appearing to be experiencing pain in his upper body. Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell entered and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley for the 45-38 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch Manning looks on

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field. (Kyle Robertson/Imagn Images)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not immediately provide an update on Manning after the game. Instead, the coach praised Caldwell's performance off the bench.

NICK SABAN ‘SHOCKED’ BY TUA TAGOVAILOA’S COMMENTS THROWING DOLPHINS TEAMMATES ‘UNDER THE BUS'

Arch Manning

Medical staff check on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.  (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

"I think his rapport with Arch was a big part of it. They have a great relationship," Sarkisian said of Caldwell. "What a moment for that guy to step in and make that throw."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arch Manning vs Alabama

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on from the field. (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to the injury, Manning led the Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) back from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit, completing 29 of 46 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for a touchdown.

Manning previously faced criticism for a subpar performance against Kentucky last week, in what has been a polarizing season for the prized quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue