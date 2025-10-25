Arch Manning hurt during Texas' dramatic comeback win over Mississippi State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas quarterback Arch Manning may have suffered an injury during the team’s overtime comeback win at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Manning scrambled for 13 yards on the first play of overtime but then left the field appearing to be experiencing pain in his upper body. Backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell entered and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley for the 45-38 win.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian did not immediately provide an update on Manning after the game. Instead, the coach praised Caldwell's performance off the bench.

"I think his rapport with Arch was a big part of it. They have a great relationship," Sarkisian said of Caldwell. "What a moment for that guy to step in and make that throw."

Prior to the injury, Manning led the Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) back from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit, completing 29 of 46 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for a touchdown.

Manning previously faced criticism for a subpar performance against Kentucky last week, in what has been a polarizing season for the prized quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.