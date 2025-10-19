Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning faces criticism for struggles in win over Kentucky

Texas picked up the 16-13 win over Kentucky in overtime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Arch Manning struggled in the Texas Longhorns’ win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday and faced criticism on social media for being unable to take his game to the next level.

Manning, who led the Longhorns to a win over No. 6 Oklahoma last week, was 12-of-27 passing for 132 yards. He ran for minus-1 yards on 11 carries. Still, Texas managed to eke out a 16-13 win thanks to a Mason Shipley field goal in overtime.

Arch Manning gets sacked

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Lexington, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

The star quarterback’s numbers weren’t good enough to win over fans.

Manning acknowledged that the defense stepped up to really help pick up the victory.

"The defense had our back all night," he said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Ultimately, I got to play better. We’ve got to start faster. Obviously, it was a rough night for the offense."

Texas only had eight first downs and 179 yards of total offense on 12 drives.

Arch Manning looks down the field

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks for a receiver in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Lexington, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was ecstatic to pick up the win.

"What a win," Sarkisian said. "I’ve said this all along. You go on the road at night in the SEC this league is tough. It’s hard, and for us to find a way to win this game tonight."

Arch Manning calls a play

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, top, calls a play before a snap in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Lexington, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Texas improved to 5-2 and is 2-1 against SEC opponents. The Longhorns are fifth in the conference. The team has a road trip to Mississippi State next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

