Texas' Arch Manning faces criticism for struggles in win over Kentucky

Arch Manning struggled in the Texas Longhorns’ win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday and faced criticism on social media for being unable to take his game to the next level.

Manning, who led the Longhorns to a win over No. 6 Oklahoma last week, was 12-of-27 passing for 132 yards. He ran for minus-1 yards on 11 carries. Still, Texas managed to eke out a 16-13 win thanks to a Mason Shipley field goal in overtime.

The star quarterback’s numbers weren’t good enough to win over fans.

Manning acknowledged that the defense stepped up to really help pick up the victory.

"The defense had our back all night," he said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Ultimately, I got to play better. We’ve got to start faster. Obviously, it was a rough night for the offense."

Texas only had eight first downs and 179 yards of total offense on 12 drives.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was ecstatic to pick up the win.

"What a win," Sarkisian said. "I’ve said this all along. You go on the road at night in the SEC this league is tough. It’s hard, and for us to find a way to win this game tonight."

Texas improved to 5-2 and is 2-1 against SEC opponents. The Longhorns are fifth in the conference. The team has a road trip to Mississippi State next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.