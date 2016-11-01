AP source: Replay malfunction led to blown fumble call

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) A person with knowledge of the NFL's handling of the matter tells The Associated Press that a replay malfunction prevented a review of a fumble that resulted in the Carolina Panthers' first touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The person adds that the call would have been overturned to an incomplete pass had the equipment been working. This backs up the account given Monday by Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not publicly discussed the matter.

The play early in the game set the tone for what became a dominant 30-20 Carolina victory.

All touchdowns are supposed to be reviewed, but after Carolina's Thomas Davis picked up the ball and ran 46 yards for a score there was no way to review it. The conversion kick came quickly and the call stood.

