AP Source: Dawson agrees to 1-yr contract to stay with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says kicker Phil Dawson has reached a one-year contract to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for 2016.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday night because a formal announcement of his signing wasn't expected from the team until Saturday.

Dawson, who turned 41 in January, had said he wanted to play at least another season and expressed his desire to remain with the Niners despite no longer handling kickoff duties he so loves. He enjoyed being a mentor to rookie punter Bradley Pinion last season.

Dawson, who will enter his 18th NFL season and fourth with San Francisco after spending his first 14 years with the Browns, made 24 of 27 field goals last season including a long of 54 yards.

