Former NFL star Antonio Brown seemingly blamed the media as he faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting in Miami outside a boxing event last month.

Brown made a scathing post about the media on Sunday and screenshotted an alleged conversation he had with ChatGPT, which he asked, "Is Antonio Brown being racial profile (sic)?"

"How TF you go from being victimized (into an) attempt to murder," he wrote in the post. "You see they control the media. Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 (of) them dragging the narrative. Attempt to murder.

"You see they only want 3 types of n----s. In America, in jail dead or dead broke."

He added the hashtagged words "Black man" and "takedown" at the end of the post.

The 36-year-old Super Bowl champion was accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim reportedly told officers one of the bullets grazed his neck.

A second-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if Brown were to be convicted. The Washington Post first reported that Brown had a warrant out for his arrest last week.

Brown appeared to respond to the reports of a warrant in social media posts on Friday. He suggested he was in the Middle East in one clip and then posted a photo of himself in a boxing ring.

"What doesn’t kill me makes me strong," he wrote. "Wanna play? Then play harder."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.