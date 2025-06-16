Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

Antonio Brown takes swipe at media as he faces attempted murder charge in Florida

Brown's arrest warrant was revealed Thursday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Former NFL star Antonio Brown seemingly blamed the media as he faces an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting in Miami outside a boxing event last month.

Brown made a scathing post about the media on Sunday and screenshotted an alleged conversation he had with ChatGPT, which he asked, "Is Antonio Brown being racial profile (sic)?"

Antonio Brown in January 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, #81, walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"How TF you go from being victimized (into an) attempt to murder," he wrote in the post. "You see they control the media. Took a month to change the narrative. A year or 2 (of) them dragging the narrative. Attempt to murder.

"You see they only want 3 types of n----s. In America, in jail dead or dead broke."

He added the hashtagged words "Black man" and "takedown" at the end of the post.

Antonio Brown in 2019

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown, #17, warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The 36-year-old Super Bowl champion was accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim reportedly told officers one of the bullets grazed his neck.

A second-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if Brown were to be convicted. The Washington Post first reported that Brown had a warrant out for his arrest last week.

Brown appeared to respond to the reports of a warrant in social media posts on Friday. He suggested he was in the Middle East in one clip and then posted a photo of himself in a boxing ring.

Antonio Brown with helmet off

Antonio Brown, #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Atlanta. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"What doesn’t kill me makes me strong," he wrote. "Wanna play? Then play harder."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.